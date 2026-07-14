Artful Accessories with Dabble
Artful Accessories with Dabble
Kick off fall with style. Get creative with Dabble by painting and decorating a tote and a bandana.
In this two hour workshop, Dabble will share design making techniques and provide eco-friendly, handmade acrylic paints to splatter and stencil, hand-dyed embroidery floss to adorn, and local flowers to eco-print to your heart’s content. 1 white cotton tote and 1 white cotton bandana will be provided, or bring your own items to embellish!
BOMBYX Center for Arts & Equity
$30
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
BOMBYX Center for Arts & Equity
130 Pine St.Florence, Massachusetts 01062
info@laudable.productions