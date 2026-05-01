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Artist Talk: Photographer David Ricci - Hunter Gatherer, a new Photobook

Artist Talk: Photographer David Ricci - Hunter Gatherer, a new Photobook

Join us for an artist talk with photographer David Ricci about his latest photobook, Hunter Gatherer: Salvaged Stories of American Culture (MW Editions, 2026). This decade-long project reveals America’s complex cultural history through objects and scenes discovered at resale marketplaces nationwide, examining consumerism, racism, beauty standards, pop culture, and Christianity, offering commentary on facets of past and contemporary American society. David will trace his 50-year journey as a self-taught photographer, sharing highlights from his monograph EDGE (Fall Line Press, 2022) before focusing on Hunter Gatherer. He’ll discuss stories behind key photographs, his creative process from image capture to final book design, and how his perspective as a white male from a middle-class New England background shaped the project. One quarter of the images were captured at the Brimfield Antiques Fair with nearly half taken throughout New England and New York. Signed books will be available for purchase.

Forbes Library
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026

Event Supported By

Forbes Library
(413) 587-1013
gallery@forbeslibrary.org
https://forbeslibrary.org/gallery

Artist Group Info

David Ricci
davidricci123@gmail.com
https://www.davidricci.net/
Forbes Library
20 West Street
Northampton , Massachusetts 01060
(413) 587-1012
hdiaz@forbeslbrary.org
Http:/forbeslibrary.org