Becoming an Empowered Empath in Evolutionary Times

In a world marked by uncertainty, emotional overwhelm, and constant stimulation, many people find themselves absorbing more than they realize. Join author and intuitive teacher Wendy De Rosa for a transformational weekend exploring the difference between healthy empathy and over-absorption. Through teachings on the chakra system, guided healing experiences, meditation, and self-discovery practices, participants will learn how to strengthen boundaries, release emotional burdens, develop greater self-trust, and reconnect with their intuition. Wendy De Rosa is the author of Becoming an Empowered Empath and founder of the School of Intuitive Studies, with more than 30 years of experience teaching intuition, energy healing, and personal transformation.