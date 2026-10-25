Join Mass Center for the Book for a festive afternoon of books, art, and holiday shopping! Browse offerings from independent publishers, book artists, literary organizations, and other bookish makers.

The Holiday Market will take place at 1 Cottage St, Suite 307, Easthampton, MA 01027.

Vendors include Adastra Press, Bridgeburners Bookshop, Interlink Publishing, Looky Here, Nine Syllables Press, Orion, Passionato Books, Poz Design, Somehow School, and White Goat Press.