Book Arts & Publishers Holiday Market
Book Arts & Publishers Holiday Market
Join Mass Center for the Book for a festive afternoon of books, art, and holiday shopping! Browse offerings from independent publishers, book artists, literary organizations, and other bookish makers.
The Holiday Market will take place at 1 Cottage St, Suite 307, Easthampton, MA 01027.
Vendors include Adastra Press, Bridgeburners Bookshop, Interlink Publishing, Looky Here, Nine Syllables Press, Orion, Passionato Books, Poz Design, Somehow School, and White Goat Press.
Massachusetts Center for the Book
01:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Massachusetts Center for the Book
Massachusetts Center for the Book
1 Cottage St, Suite 307Easthampton, Massachusetts 01027
413-341-3143
info@massbook.org