Botanical Printing on Paper Workshop

Delight in the mysterious beauty of local plants as we coax color and print from leaf and petal using rust, pressure, heat, and water.

Learn different techniques to create unique, extraordinary, beautiful botanical prints on paper that can be used in your artist practice, card and collage making, and bookbinding.

All materials, including paper, a variety of local flora, and natural plant dyes, will be provided. 2–3-hour workshop.

Marjorie Liscomb

maliscombe@gmail.com

413 404 –3531