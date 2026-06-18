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Botanical Printing on Paper Workshop

Botanical Printing on Paper Workshop

Delight in the mysterious beauty of local plants as we coax color and print from leaf and petal using rust, pressure, heat, and water.
Learn different techniques to create unique, extraordinary, beautiful botanical prints on paper that can be used in your artist practice, card and collage making, and bookbinding.
All materials, including paper, a variety of local flora, and natural plant dyes, will be provided. 2–3-hour workshop.
Marjorie Liscomb
maliscombe@gmail.com
413 404 –3531

Fiddleheads Gallery
$65 DVAA members, $75/nonmembers + $10 materials fee
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Deerfield Valley Art Association
margedvaa@gmail.com
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/

Artist Group Info

Marjorie Liscomb
maliscombe@gmail.com
Fiddleheads Gallery
105 Main Street
Northfield, Massachusetts 01360
margedvaa@gmail.com
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/