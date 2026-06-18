Botanical Printing on Paper Workshop
Botanical Printing on Paper Workshop
Delight in the mysterious beauty of local plants as we coax color and print from leaf and petal using rust, pressure, heat, and water.
Learn different techniques to create unique, extraordinary, beautiful botanical prints on paper that can be used in your artist practice, card and collage making, and bookbinding.
All materials, including paper, a variety of local flora, and natural plant dyes, will be provided. 2–3-hour workshop.
Marjorie Liscomb
maliscombe@gmail.com
413 404 –3531
Fiddleheads Gallery
$65 DVAA members, $75/nonmembers + $10 materials fee
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Deerfield Valley Art Association
margedvaa@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Marjorie Liscomb
maliscombe@gmail.com
Fiddleheads Gallery
105 Main StreetNorthfield, Massachusetts 01360
margedvaa@gmail.com