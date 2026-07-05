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Brew at The Zoo

Brew at The Zoo

Brew at The Zoo is back for another year! Presented by PeoplesBank, B@TZ is The Zoo's largest fundraiser and features samples from local breweries, a home brew competition, live music, food trucks, a raffle and, of course, animal interactions.

www.forestparkzoo.org/brew. Ages 21+. Tickets are required.

The Zoo in Forest Park & Education Center
$25-$75
01:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Forest Park Zoological Society
413-733-2251
gabry@forestparkzoo.com
www.forestparkzoo.org
The Zoo in Forest Park & Education Center
293 Sumner Ave
Springfield, Massachusetts 01108
4137332251
gabry@forestparkzoo.com
www.forestparkzoo.org