Brew at The Zoo
Brew at The Zoo
Brew at The Zoo is back for another year! Presented by PeoplesBank, B@TZ is The Zoo's largest fundraiser and features samples from local breweries, a home brew competition, live music, food trucks, a raffle and, of course, animal interactions.
www.forestparkzoo.org/brew. Ages 21+. Tickets are required.
The Zoo in Forest Park & Education Center
$25-$75
01:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Forest Park Zoological Society
413-733-2251
gabry@forestparkzoo.com
The Zoo in Forest Park & Education Center
293 Sumner AveSpringfield, Massachusetts 01108
4137332251
gabry@forestparkzoo.com