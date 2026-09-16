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Butterfly Bookbinding & Botanical Printing at Fiddleheads Gallery

Butterfly Bookbinding & Botanical Printing at Fiddleheads Gallery

Discover the magic of eco-printing by creating beautiful botanical prints on paper using leaves and natural materials. After lunch, transform your prints into a handcrafted journal using the Japanese butterfly binding technique. Add pockets, beads, and personal touches to create a book that lies flat and beautifully showcases your unique botanical artwork. No experience necessary.

Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
$85 DVAA members/$95 nonmembers
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Deerfield Valley Art Association
margedvaa@gmail.com
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/

Artist Group Info

Donna Beck and Marjorie Liscombe
230amdesigns@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/p/230am-Studio-Donna-Beck-100063715140232/
Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
105 Main Street
Northfield, Massachusetts 01360
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/