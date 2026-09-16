Butterfly Bookbinding & Botanical Printing at Fiddleheads Gallery
Butterfly Bookbinding & Botanical Printing at Fiddleheads Gallery
Discover the magic of eco-printing by creating beautiful botanical prints on paper using leaves and natural materials. After lunch, transform your prints into a handcrafted journal using the Japanese butterfly binding technique. Add pockets, beads, and personal touches to create a book that lies flat and beautifully showcases your unique botanical artwork. No experience necessary.
Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
$85 DVAA members/$95 nonmembers
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Deerfield Valley Art Association
margedvaa@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Donna Beck and Marjorie Liscombe
230amdesigns@gmail.com
Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
105 Main StreetNorthfield, Massachusetts 01360