Candlelight Immersive Sound Meditation Concert

Sound meditation is a holistic, gentle practice that works with the body, mind, and spirit to release and soothe the soul. and reset to wellness. Sound carries with it the vibrations you need to align yourself with the inner peace that is yours by birthright. Bask in the healing frequencies by candlelight to start your year off with purpose and intention, fully ready to embrace whatever comes your way! We weave sacred sounds and higher universal healing energy to bring you exactly what you need. Sink into a deep meditative state as the music guides you deep within to find nourishment and harmony within.

Inner peace and stillness reside in each of us, and sound helps us remember how to get there. Sound meditation is perfect for beginners and experienced meditators alike - no experience is necessary to experience the power these ancient instruments have to offer.

Svara Sound's Kimberly and Jeff utilize sacred instruments such as planetary attuned gongs, ancient Himalayan singing bowls, crystal bowls, voice, and other vibrational tools to create a harmonious and peaceful soundscape during your journey within, to reconnect to peace and stillness, bringing you to a meditative state that facilitates self-healing. The sound journey will offer your mind, body, and spirit the sanctuary and rest it needs.

Learn more about Svara Sound here: https://svarasound.com

Doors open at 6:15 pm. Please arrive early to settle into the space and get comfy! We have yoga mats and blankets, but you are free to bring your own pillow and blanket to make yourself even more comfortable during your journey.