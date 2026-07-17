CATAPULT: MAGIC SHADOWS

Don’t miss Catapult, the shadow illusion performance company that launched into the limelight and into the homes of millions of people around the world as finalists on America’s Got Talent. Since then, they have been busy touring the world with their smash hit show Magic Shadows. Heidi Klum and Howard Stern were two of their very first fans, and now they’ve added many thousands around the globe, transporting audiences into fantastical worlds made simply out of light and the human body! An amalgamation of dance, theater, acrobatics, illusion, and storytelling create a spellbinding create a spellbinding show – perfect for all ages.