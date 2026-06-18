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Ceramic Salt Cellar Bowl and Spoon Workshop

Ceramic Salt Cellar Bowl and Spoon Workshop

Students will make a small ceramic bowl and 1 or 2 small spoons using classic pinch pot hand-building techniques. They will also have the option to use some simple bisque molds for the bowls.
Students will be given the option to use colored slips to decorate their bowls and spoons. Peggy will bisque- and glaze-fire the pieces at her studio and then bring the work back to the gallery for pickup.
This is a 3-4-hour session.
Bring lunch and water. Ages 18 and up.
Register directly with Peggy by emailing pottery.peggy@gmail.com or calling 401-477-4512

Fiddleheads Gallery
$65 DVAA members/$75 nonmembers
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Deerfield Valley Art Association
margedvaa@gmail.com
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/

Artist Group Info

Peggy Twist
pottery.peggy@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/peg__twist_potter/
Fiddleheads Gallery
105 Main Street
Northfield, Massachusetts 01360
margedvaa@gmail.com
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/