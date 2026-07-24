Christina's House 5k run/1 mile walk

A little about us ...

Christina's House is a faith-based transitional home and educational program. Our mission is to educate, embrace, and encourage women and children who are homeless or near homeless through the love of Jesus Christ. Our vision is to provide the selected mothers and their children with life skills needed to become self-sufficient as they transition from homelessness to stable environments. What we do: The women in our homes work with several volunteers, staff, and professionals who help them reach their occupational, educational, and interpersonal goals.

Funds raised during this event will go towards paying the Christina's House mortgage, heat, utilities, restoration and updates, lawncare, snow removal, emergencies, food, bedding, water, gifts, staffing, contractors, housing needs, office supplies, technology, events, and much MUCH more.

*NEW* this year:

Box lunch for registered Runner/walker: limited extras available to purchase by spectators

Raffle items

Crowd-Source Fundraisers: Help us raise even more by setting up a fundraiser with your registration to crowd-source with your friends and family to make a donation in support of your run/walk! Click "Become a Fundraiser" on the left menu to set up your personal link to share!

*NEW Start/Finish location is the back at the ECOS Building.

**FREE T-shirt for 5k and 1mile registrations before September 1st, 2026.

For more information or to become a Sponsor please contact Carolyn@christinashouse.org