CitySpace Presents: The Culture
CitySpace Presents: The Culture
The Culture, October 17
Pay it Forward 2026
The Maison of Saint Morta is a Springfield, MA-based ballroom house led by House Head London Saint. Through dance, runway, and performance, the house uplifts creative, innovative, stylish, graceful and faith-filled visionaries shaping the future of culture.
CitySpace
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
CitySpace
4135527559
info@cityspaceeasthampton.org
CitySpace
43 Main Street, Easthampton, MA 01027Easthampton , Massachusetts 01027
4138862764
urbanwizardsac@gmail.com