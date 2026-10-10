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CitySpace Presents: The Culture

CitySpace Presents: The Culture

The Culture, October 17
Pay it Forward 2026

The Maison of Saint Morta is a Springfield, MA-based ballroom house led by House Head London Saint. Through dance, runway, and performance, the house uplifts creative, innovative, stylish, graceful and faith-filled visionaries shaping the future of culture.

CitySpace
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CitySpace
4135527559
info@cityspaceeasthampton.org
https://www.cityspaceeasthampton.org/
CitySpace
43 Main Street, Easthampton, MA 01027
Easthampton , Massachusetts 01027
4138862764
urbanwizardsac@gmail.com
Urbanwizardsac.com