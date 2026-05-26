Claverack Free Library Cookbook Sale and Festival

May 26, 2026

CLAVERACK FREE LIBRARY HOSTS FIRST COOKBOOK FESTIVAL

The cookbook festival co-hosted by Talbott & Arding Cheese and Provisions is expected to showcase over 2,000 new and used cookbooks from local residents and play hosts to hundreds of home cooks, food lovers and cookbook enthusiasts.

CLAVERACK, NEW YORK - The Claverack Free Library’s first Cookbook Festival will be taking place Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28, from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Churchtown Firehouse located at 2219 County Route 27, Hudson, New York.

This exciting new Hudson Valley event will feature more than 2,000 used and new cookbooks for sale, with all proceeds directly supporting the Claverack Free Library and its essential programs and services. As an important cultural center for our community, the library depends on local support to continue serving residents of all ages.

The festival will also feature signings with exciting cookbook authors:

SATURDAY, JUNE 27, 1:00-3:00PM: Journalist, visual artist and James Beard award winning author, Susan Simon will be signing copies of her latest cookbook, The Cook and the Rabbi: Recipes and Stories to Celebrate the Jewish Holidays. Susan thinks of this book as “…Hudson Valley Jewish, because the recipes are not only the food of my historic ancestors made with local ingredients, but they also include new dishes that pay homage to those ingredients.”

SUNDAY, JUNE 28,1:00-300PM: Brooklyn-based food creative, Victoria Granof will be signing copies of her latest cookbook, Sicily My Sweet, which was named a Best Cookbook of the Year by the Los Angeles Times. Victoria is a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu and has been called one the 100 Most Inspiring Women in Food by Cherry Bombe.

“Cookbooks are more popular than ever, even with the rise of digital recipe apps, roughly 17.8 million cookbooks are sold annually in the United States. As a chef who has been collecting cookbooks for more than 30 years, I needed to edit, purge and donate books to make room for more cookbooks!! We are hoping to make The Claverack Free Library Cookbook Festival an annual event in the Hudson Valley,” said Mona Talbott.

Talbott & Arding Cheese and Provisions will have food available for purchase both days. On Sunday, Romanaccio, oven fired Roman style pizzas will also be available.

The Friends of the Claverack Free Library are accepting cookbooks in good condition at the Claverack Free Library Tuesdays and Saturdays 10 - 12, and Wednesdays 4 - 6, and at Talbott & Arding, 202 Allen Street, Tuesday to Sunday 10am - 4pm beginning Monday, May 12 through Monday, June 22.

For more information contact the library at 518-851-7120 or email info@claveracklibrary.org