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Climate Future Film Festival Chapter 2

Climate Future Film Festival Chapter 2

All are welcome to a free showing of The Climate Future Film Festival - Chapter 2! on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at 2 PM at Unitarian Universalist Society East, 153 Vernon St West, Manchester, CT, This new collection of 12 short films from around the world, explores the interior response to climate change - visceral, personal, artistic and emotional. Whether or not you have seen the original, chapter 1 set of films, shown at UUSE in September 2025, you will be moved by these powerful short films to renewed action to fight the causes of and mitigate the harms done by climate change. Come early to share info and ideas.
Sponsored by the Sustainable Living Committee at UUSE. For details, contact uuseoffice@uuse.org, call 860-646-5151, or visit uuse.org

Unitarian Universalist Society: East
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Unitarian Universalist Society: East
860-646-5141
uuseoffice@uuse.org
htto://uuse.org
Unitarian Universalist Society: East
153 Vernon St. West
Manchester, Connecticut 06040
860-646-5151
uuseoffice@uuse.org
http://uuse.org