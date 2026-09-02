Climate Strange, author talk & reading at CitySpace's Blue Room in Old Town Hall

About the event:

Valley author Mel Bosworth is joined by his longtime collaborator, Utah based author and musician Ryan Ridge, as they read from their scorching new short fiction collection Climate Strange, published earlier this year by Astrophil Press at University of South Dakota.

About the book:

A hiker stumbles upon a secret waterfall in the woods. A desperate father tries to get his family to enjoy a game of Jenga. A housecleaning robot goes berserk. Miss Senior Massachusetts dances with an elephant. A clown cult comes to town. Dogs walk their owners. Everyone gets a popcorn machine. Cancer is cured by mistake. A sasquatch attempts to jump a canyon on a motorcycle. A neighbor blasts the ionosphere from his yard. Climate Strange is a cracked funhouse mirror with the shards fallen and reflecting all of the crazy wonders of the new now.

About the authors:

Ryan Ridge is the author of Climate Strange (with Mel Bosworth), Ox, New Bad News, and American Homes, among other books. His poetry, fiction, and book reviews have appeared in more than 100 literary magazines. Ridge teaches creative writing and serves as Chair of the English Department at Weber State University. He lives in Salt Lake City with the writer, Ashley Marie Farmer, and their greyhound, Doug, and plays bass in the freak folk band the Snarlin' Yarns. He is currently working on a novel and, with Mel Bosworth, a book about monsters.

Mel Bosworth is the author of the novel Freight. He is the co-author with Ryan Ridge of the short fiction collections Second Acts in American Lives and Climate Strange. His writing has appeared in Hayden’s Ferry Review, New World Writing, American Book Review, and elsewhere. A former factory worker, loader operator in a gravel pit, activities assistant in a nursing home, ranger, and house painter, Mel currently manages a small urban park in Massachusetts. He is hard at work on the grit lit project With My Hands, a memoir about his father’s fight with ALS.

