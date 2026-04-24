Colorful Garden Gouache Workshop
Colorful Garden Gouache Workshop
WAC Studios brings you a workshop with "We Are More" artist Jackie Decker. Jackie will teach participants that “earth tones” are more than just brown and grey! Complete a vibrant gouache painting of abstracted garden leaves, focusing on color theory and creating your own natural color palette. No experience required, participants must be 18+.
Windsor Art Center Studios
$65, $58.50 Members’ Price, all materials included
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Windsor Art Center
info@windsorartcenter.org
Windsor Art Center Studios
35 Central StWindsor, Connecticut 06095