© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Colorful Garden Gouache Workshop

Colorful Garden Gouache Workshop

WAC Studios brings you a workshop with "We Are More" artist Jackie Decker. Jackie will teach participants that “earth tones” are more than just brown and grey! Complete a vibrant gouache painting of abstracted garden leaves, focusing on color theory and creating your own natural color palette. No experience required, participants must be 18+.

Windsor Art Center Studios
$65, $58.50 Members’ Price, all materials included
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Windsor Art Center
info@windsorartcenter.org
windsorartcenter.org
Windsor Art Center Studios
35 Central St
Windsor, Connecticut 06095