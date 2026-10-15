Comedy & Community Impact: An Evening Supporting the Future of the Consortium’s Endowment Fund

On Saturday, November 14th, the Consortium invites the community to enjoy an evening of laughter and sustain community support at Comedy & Community Impact: An Evening Supporting the Future of the Consortium!

This FUNdraiser will bring together community members, businesses, partners, and supporters to invest

in the Consortium’s newly established Endowment Fund and its commitment to building sustainable

resources for the future.

Through its programs, the Consortium provides resources and supports spanning health and wellness,

disability services, family and community support, self-advocacy, recovery resources, youth development,

healing from interpersonal violence and other community-based initiatives. The Endowment Fund

strengthens the long-term sustainability of this work and the Consortium’s ability to respond to evolving

community needs.

Western Massachusetts comedian and 2026 BusinessWest Difference Maker Jess Miller will host and

perform alongside comedians Chris Tabb and Peaches Rodriguez. Miller is known throughout the

region for combining comedy with community impact and using her platform to support charitable

causes. Together, Jess Miller, Chris Tabb, and Peaches Rodriguez will provide the laughter while the

evening’s larger purpose remains centered on helping build sustainable resources for continued

community impact.