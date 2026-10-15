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Comedy & Community Impact: An Evening Supporting the Future of the Consortium’s Endowment Fund

Comedy & Community Impact: An Evening Supporting the Future of the Consortium’s Endowment Fund

On Saturday, November 14th, the Consortium invites the community to enjoy an evening of laughter and sustain community support at Comedy & Community Impact: An Evening Supporting the Future of the Consortium!

This FUNdraiser will bring together community members, businesses, partners, and supporters to invest
in the Consortium’s newly established Endowment Fund and its commitment to building sustainable
resources for the future.

Through its programs, the Consortium provides resources and supports spanning health and wellness,
disability services, family and community support, self-advocacy, recovery resources, youth development,
healing from interpersonal violence and other community-based initiatives. The Endowment Fund
strengthens the long-term sustainability of this work and the Consortium’s ability to respond to evolving
community needs.

Western Massachusetts comedian and 2026 BusinessWest Difference Maker Jess Miller will host and
perform alongside comedians Chris Tabb and Peaches Rodriguez. Miller is known throughout the
region for combining comedy with community impact and using her platform to support charitable
causes. Together, Jess Miller, Chris Tabb, and Peaches Rodriguez will provide the laughter while the
evening’s larger purpose remains centered on helping build sustainable resources for continued
community impact.

The Marriott Downtown Springfield
$95.00
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Western Massachusetts Training Consortium
413-335-0989
atthompson@wmtcinfo.org
wmtcinfo.org

Artist Group Info

Jess Miller
https://www.funnyraising.com/event-details/western-mass-consortium-fundraiser
The Marriott Downtown Springfield
2 Boland Way
Springfield, Massachusetts