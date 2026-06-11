Community Puppet Workshops and Group Show at 118 Elliot - America 250 events

118 Elliot presents “I Lift My Light”, a month full of events including a gallery show and puppet building along with other artistic activities to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary. Bread & Puppet Theater Alum Uriel Najera will lead ​free puppet-making workshops for adults and children at 118 Elliot to build a giant Statue of Liberty puppet and other puppetry performance elements that will be presented as part of the ‘Brattleboro Goes Fourth’ July 4th parade.

Saturday, June 20th 10am to 12pm Adults Workshop for building a Statue of Liberty puppet with performance elements

Friday, July 3rd 2-4pm Kids' workshop making wearable wings of different migratory birds, Gallery Walk 5-7 pm open-to-all completion of the Lady Liberty puppet & march

Saturday, July 4th 10am parade with the finished Lady Liberty puppet

July 3rd to 31st Statue of Liberty inspired Gallery show and "Mending Wall" to stitch your hopes for America together

All workshops are free with materials provided. To register, participants can write to 118Elliot@gmail.com or call (917) 239-8743

