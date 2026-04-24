Community Quilt Workshop at Windsor Art Center

Instructor: Jackie Decker

Sunday, May 31 from 12-2pm

Held in: Windsor Art Center gallery

Connect with your family and friends over art! Artists ages 5–100 are invited to paint fluid, colorful watercolor creations on squares which will then be connected into one giant quilt by We Are More artist Jackie Decker. This project is designed to show that individually we are great, but together we are more. No art is experience required–a short demo will be given on how to use the medium! All participants must be over the age of 5, and must be accompanied by an adult who is also participating. Individual adults of all ages are encouraged to participate, too!

This is not a drop-in event, as everyone will be creating multiple squares based on prompts from Jackie for the duration of the workshop. However, participants are welcome to work at their own speed and experience level, focusing on creating alongside their family and friends!

