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Community Swap

Community Swap

Give household items you no longer need a new home and discover something useful to take home with you! Join us at the library for a free community swap where neighbors can donate gently used household items and browse what others have shared. It's a fun way to reduce waste, save money, and connect with the community. No purchase necessary. Everyone is welcome.

Forbes Library
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Forbes Library
20 West Street
Northampton , Massachusetts 01060
(413) 587-1012
hdiaz@forbeslbrary.org
Http:/forbeslibrary.org