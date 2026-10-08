Community Swap
Community Swap
Give household items you no longer need a new home and discover something useful to take home with you! Join us at the library for a free community swap where neighbors can donate gently used household items and browse what others have shared. It's a fun way to reduce waste, save money, and connect with the community. No purchase necessary. Everyone is welcome.
Forbes Library
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Forbes Library
20 West StreetNorthampton , Massachusetts 01060
(413) 587-1012
hdiaz@forbeslbrary.org