© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Confluence – Melodies for Hope

Confluence – Melodies for Hope

Confluence – Melodies for Hope
Saturday, October 3, 2026
Keefe Tech Auditorium, 750 Winter St, Framingham, MA

Enjoy Indian classical and semi-classical music with Western instruments, benefiting A Future for Every Child and its work supporting orphaned and vulnerable youth. Featuring Supriyo Dutta, Phil Scarff, Marc Rossi, Isabel Castellvi and Amit Kavthekar.

Check-in and light refreshments: 4 PM. Concert: 5 PM. Vegetarian dinner: 7:30 PM. All times Eastern.

Silver tickets: $35. Student concert admission is free with a valid student ID; dinner is $10.

Tickets and details: https://afec.org/confluence
Organizer: A Future for Every Child
Contact: bostonchapter@afec.org

Keefe Tech Auditorium
Silver $35
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

A Future for Every Child
bostonchapter@afec.org
https://afec.org/confluence
Keefe Tech Auditorium
750 Winter St
Framingham, Massachusetts 01702