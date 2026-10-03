Confluence – Melodies for Hope
Confluence – Melodies for Hope
Confluence – Melodies for Hope
Saturday, October 3, 2026
Keefe Tech Auditorium, 750 Winter St, Framingham, MA
Enjoy Indian classical and semi-classical music with Western instruments, benefiting A Future for Every Child and its work supporting orphaned and vulnerable youth. Featuring Supriyo Dutta, Phil Scarff, Marc Rossi, Isabel Castellvi and Amit Kavthekar.
Check-in and light refreshments: 4 PM. Concert: 5 PM. Vegetarian dinner: 7:30 PM. All times Eastern.
Silver tickets: $35. Student concert admission is free with a valid student ID; dinner is $10.
Tickets and details: https://afec.org/confluence
Organizer: A Future for Every Child
Contact: bostonchapter@afec.org
Keefe Tech Auditorium
Silver $35
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
A Future for Every Child
bostonchapter@afec.org
Keefe Tech Auditorium
750 Winter StFramingham, Massachusetts 01702