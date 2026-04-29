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Conway School x GOMBO Fundraiser

Conway School x GOMBO Fundraiser

Join the Conway School of Landscape Design for a percentage night at GOMBO in Northampton on May 14, 2026. A portion of all proceeds (dine-in or takeout) will support student projects in local communities focused on climate resilience, housing, conservation, and food security. No reservations required. Call (413) 341-3533 30 minutes ahead to add your name to the list. Bring a friend, enjoy a great meal, and make an impact!

GOMBO
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026

Event Supported By

The Conway School of Landscape Design
413-203-6771
development@csld.edu
www.csld.edu
GOMBO
159 Main Street
Northampton, Massachusetts 01060
413.341.3533
nyah@gombo-oyster.com
https://www.gombo-oyster.com/