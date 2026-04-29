Conway School x GOMBO Fundraiser

Join the Conway School of Landscape Design for a percentage night at GOMBO in Northampton on May 14, 2026. A portion of all proceeds (dine-in or takeout) will support student projects in local communities focused on climate resilience, housing, conservation, and food security. No reservations required. Call (413) 341-3533 30 minutes ahead to add your name to the list. Bring a friend, enjoy a great meal, and make an impact!