Cooling the Fever: Sound Bathing Inspired by “Fever Dreams of a Cool-Breathed Earth”

Instructor: Gina Crawford

Experience art in a new dimension in this auditory experience led by Gina Crawford, Reiki Master and sound healing practitioner. Inspired by the art of Fever Dreams of a Cool Breathed Earth, on view through August 16, this sound bathing session encourages participants to envision themselves as part of the larger living system of the Earth itself. Explore themes of climate, connection, and transformation while surrounded by the relaxing tones of crystal singing bowls, Reiki-infused sound, and intuitive vocals.

Participants are invited to bring a yoga mat, blanket, pillow, and anything else that will support them in resting comfortably.

This event is suggested for ages 12 and up.