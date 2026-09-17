© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Crafting with Corrie!

Crafting with Corrie!

Do you need an early evening of mindless crafting and enthusiastic yapping? Come craft with our bookseller Corrie!

On the last Friday of each month from 6-7:30pm, join our activist-author-artist-pal Corrie Locke-Hardy (of The Tiny Activist!) for sweet crafts that they’ve thought through and prepped for you. You just need to show up and dissociate with a hot glue gun!

$10/crafter. Ages 12-adult welcome, and you’ll be home, having socialized and made something with your hands, by 8pm. Whee!

High Five books
$10
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM, every month on Friday through Nov 27, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

High Five Books
hello@highfivebooks.org
highfivebooks.org
High Five books
141 N. Main Street
Florence, Massachusetts 01062
hello@highfivebooks.com
https://highfivebooks.org/pages/events