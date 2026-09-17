Crafting with Corrie!
Crafting with Corrie!
Do you need an early evening of mindless crafting and enthusiastic yapping? Come craft with our bookseller Corrie!
On the last Friday of each month from 6-7:30pm, join our activist-author-artist-pal Corrie Locke-Hardy (of The Tiny Activist!) for sweet crafts that they’ve thought through and prepped for you. You just need to show up and dissociate with a hot glue gun!
$10/crafter. Ages 12-adult welcome, and you’ll be home, having socialized and made something with your hands, by 8pm. Whee!
High Five books
$10
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM, every month on Friday through Nov 27, 2026.
Event Supported By
High Five Books
hello@highfivebooks.org
High Five books
141 N. Main StreetFlorence, Massachusetts 01062
hello@highfivebooks.com