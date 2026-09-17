Crafting with Corrie!

Do you need an early evening of mindless crafting and enthusiastic yapping? Come craft with our bookseller Corrie!

On the last Friday of each month from 6-7:30pm, join our activist-author-artist-pal Corrie Locke-Hardy (of The Tiny Activist!) for sweet crafts that they’ve thought through and prepped for you. You just need to show up and dissociate with a hot glue gun!

$10/crafter. Ages 12-adult welcome, and you’ll be home, having socialized and made something with your hands, by 8pm. Whee!