Curator Talk: Reinterpreting American Art

Get an inside look at the work of a curator of American art during this special conversation between Kathleen A. Foster (Philadelphia Museum of Art) and Karen Sherry (Worcester Art Museum). In 2021, Foster led the opening of the Robert L. McNeil Galleries of American Art at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. And earlier this year, Sherry headed a complete redesign of the Worcester Art Museum’s American Art Galleries, now open. Together, they will dive into the approaches, perspectives, research, and behind-the-scenes process that goes into reimagining galleries of American art for visitors today.

Speakers: Kathleen A. Foster (Philadelphia Museum of Art, Robert L. McNeil, Jr., Senior Curator of American Art and Director of the Center for American Art) and Karen Sherry (Worcester Art Museum, Curator of American Art)

