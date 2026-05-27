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Curator Talk: Reinterpreting American Art

Curator Talk: Reinterpreting American Art

Get an inside look at the work of a curator of American art during this special conversation between Kathleen A. Foster (Philadelphia Museum of Art) and Karen Sherry (Worcester Art Museum). In 2021, Foster led the opening of the Robert L. McNeil Galleries of American Art at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. And earlier this year, Sherry headed a complete redesign of the Worcester Art Museum’s American Art Galleries, now open. Together, they will dive into the approaches, perspectives, research, and behind-the-scenes process that goes into reimagining galleries of American art for visitors today.

Speakers: Kathleen A. Foster (Philadelphia Museum of Art, Robert L. McNeil, Jr., Senior Curator of American Art and Director of the Center for American Art) and Karen Sherry (Worcester Art Museum, Curator of American Art)

Worcester Art Museum
Free for Members, $5 for general public
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Worcester Art Museum

Artist Group Info

adamfaucher@worcesterart.org
Worcester Art Museum
55 Salisbury St.
Worcester, Massachusetts 01609