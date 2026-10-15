Cyanotype Workshops

Ever wondered how an image appears without a camera, a screen, or a filter? This November, Northampton artist Nikki Gardner is bringing one of photography's oldest and most magical processes into the community — and you get to make something with your own hands.

Cyanotype printing uses iron-based chemistry and UV light to create striking blue-and-white prints on fabric and paper. It was invented in 1842. It still feels like alchemy.

Join Nikki for two hands-on workshops at Northampton Center for the Arts. On November 1, you'll print an original design on a canvas tote bag. On November 15, you'll create a cyanotype print on watercolor paper and fold it into a handmade zine. Both sessions include a live chemistry demo, all materials, and a finished piece of art to take home. No experience needed. Ages 8 and up welcome.

Sunday, November 1 — Cyanotype Tote Bag

Sunday, November 15 — Cyanotype Print & Zine

10am–12pm both dates. $45 per workshop or $75 for both.

Northampton Center for the Arts, 33 Hawley St.

Register: hello@nikkigardnerstudio.com

