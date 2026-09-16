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Delaminating Inks; Seascapes Workshop at Fiddleheads Gallery

Delaminating Inks; Seascapes Workshop at Fiddleheads Gallery

Explore the fluid, layered beauty of delaminating inks while creating ocean-inspired abstract compositions. Using the colors, movement, textures, and rhythms of the sea as inspiration, we’ll experiment with flowing inks and unexpected effects to suggest water, waves, horizons, and atmosphere. No experience is needed—just a willingness to explore and let the materials guide the process.

Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
$25 DVAA members/ $50 nonmembers
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Deerfield Valley Art Association
margedvaa@gmail.com
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/

Artist Group Info

Julie Sawyer
jrootsawyer@gmail.com
https://app.artworkarchive.com/profile/julie-root-sawyer/collections
Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
105 Main Street
Northfield, Massachusetts 01360
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/