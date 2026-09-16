Delaminating Inks; Seascapes Workshop at Fiddleheads Gallery
Delaminating Inks; Seascapes Workshop at Fiddleheads Gallery
Explore the fluid, layered beauty of delaminating inks while creating ocean-inspired abstract compositions. Using the colors, movement, textures, and rhythms of the sea as inspiration, we’ll experiment with flowing inks and unexpected effects to suggest water, waves, horizons, and atmosphere. No experience is needed—just a willingness to explore and let the materials guide the process.
Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
$25 DVAA members/ $50 nonmembers
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Deerfield Valley Art Association
margedvaa@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Julie Sawyer
jrootsawyer@gmail.com
Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
105 Main StreetNorthfield, Massachusetts 01360