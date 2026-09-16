Delaminating Inks; Simple Landscapes Workshop at Fiddleheads Gallery
Delaminating Inks; Simple Landscapes Workshop at Fiddleheads Gallery
Create simple, atmospheric landscapes using the distinctive textures and effects of delaminating inks. Working with a limited, mostly monochromatic palette, we’ll explore contrasting values, layering, and organic marks to suggest land, sky, trees, and distant horizons. The focus is on simplicity and expression rather than detail—no experience needed, just curiosity and a willingness to experiment.
Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
$25 members/ $50 nonmembers
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Deerfield Valley Art Association
margedvaa@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Julie Sawyer
jrootsawyer@gmail.com
Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
105 Main StreetNorthfield, Massachusetts 01360