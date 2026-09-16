© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Delaminating Inks; Simple Landscapes Workshop at Fiddleheads Gallery

Delaminating Inks; Simple Landscapes Workshop at Fiddleheads Gallery

Create simple, atmospheric landscapes using the distinctive textures and effects of delaminating inks. Working with a limited, mostly monochromatic palette, we’ll explore contrasting values, layering, and organic marks to suggest land, sky, trees, and distant horizons. The focus is on simplicity and expression rather than detail—no experience needed, just curiosity and a willingness to experiment.

Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
$25 members/ $50 nonmembers
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Deerfield Valley Art Association
margedvaa@gmail.com
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/

Artist Group Info

Julie Sawyer
jrootsawyer@gmail.com
https://app.artworkarchive.com/profile/julie-root-sawyer/collections
Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
105 Main Street
Northfield, Massachusetts 01360
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/