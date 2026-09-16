Delaminating Inks Workshop at Fiddleheads Gallery
Delaminating Inks Workshop at Fiddleheads Gallery
Discover the fascinating possibilities of delaminating inks in this playful, process-based workshop. We’ll explore how inks separate, layer, flow, and interact to create unexpected textures and organic effects. Rather than working toward a specific image, you’ll experiment with the materials and learn to respond to what emerges. No experience is needed—just curiosity and a willingness to explore!
Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
$25 DVAA members/ $50 nonmembers
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Deerfield Valley Art Association
margedvaa@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Julie Sawyer
jrootsawyer@gmail.com
Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
105 Main StreetNorthfield, Massachusetts 01360