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Drawing American Stories: A Workshop Series for Beginners and Beyond

Drawing American Stories: A Workshop Series for Beginners and Beyond

In this four-session class at the Norman Rockwell Museum, participants will be introduced to the fundamental elements of drawing practice. Our classroom will be the galleries of American Stories: Revolution to Rockwell, the Museum’s summer exhibition commemorating the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding. Each class will focus on a single drawing technique. We will study how different artists in the exhibition have used these techniques in their own work. Participants can try their hand at making their own drawings inspired by close observation of work on view in the Museum’s galleries. This process of studying and working directly from the work of other artists is one of the most time-honored ways artists have educated themselves and developed their technical skills.

Materials are included. Those who prefer to work with their own sketchbooks are welcome— please note that only graphite pencils are allowed in the galleries.

Every Wednesday in August from 1 – 3 pm

Recommended for ages 16+

Instructor: Artist Caren Kinne is Manager of Learning and Engagement at Norman Rockwell Museum and has a BFA in painting and a master’s in art education. Her work has been exhibited in non -profit and commercial galleries across the US and in Italy. Kinne is an enthusiastic and supportive educator. She taught a popular outdoor pastel workshop at the Museum recently and looks forward to welcoming new art students to the Museum this summer.

For more information, visit https://www.nrm.org/events/drawing-american-stories-a-workshop-series-for-beginners-and-beyond/

Norman Rockwell Museum
Drawing Series: Member: $165 Non Member: $185
Every week through Aug 26, 2026.
Wednesday: 01:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Norman Rockwell Museum
(413) 298-4100
normanrockwellmuseum@nrm.org
http://www.nrm.org
Norman Rockwell Museum
9 Glendale Rd
Stockbridge , Massachusetts 01262
(413) 298-4100
normanrockwellmuseum@nrm.org
http://nrm.org