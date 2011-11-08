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Fall Craft Day: Pom Pom Bouquet Workshop

Fall Craft Day: Pom Pom Bouquet Workshop

Sunday, November 8th, 11-2pm
$50, $45 Member’s Price (plus a $35 bring a friend rate!)
For ages 13+ (all participants under 18 must be accompanied by an adult)

Spend a fun fall day crafting with your best friend! Local artist Ayana Williams will lead students through creating pom pom “flowers” of all sizes and colors to put together a unique fall bouquet! Each bouquet will come with your choice of thrifted vase. To encourage crafting alongside a friend or family member, WAC Studios is now offering a “bring a friend rate” with each regular or members’ ticket purchased. Creating art beside a friend is always better than by yourself!

Windsor Art Center Studios
$35–$50
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Windsor Art Center
info@windsorartcenter.org
windsorartcenter.org
Windsor Art Center Studios
35 Central St
Windsor, Connecticut 06095