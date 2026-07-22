FAMILY STORYTIME: 'Stubby: A Pencil's Journey' with author Sydra Mallery

Join High Five Books and local author Sydra Mallery for a reading of her adorable picture book, Stubby: A Pencil’s Journey, written by Sydra and illustrated by John Hare, on Saturday, September 5, from 10-10:30am. Storytime is free and no registration is required to attend.

ABOUT 'STUBBY'

Becoming a writer is a real adventure. This humorous and informational account of a pencil's journey from cedar tree to classroom is told by a stubby little pencil himself.

It all started in a forest.

Before working hard in the classroom and being sharpened down to a stub, Stubby was a towering cedar tree in a forest far away. It hasn't been easy for Stubby--he's been sliced and chewed, made friends and lost them, and even spent three dusty days on the floor before being scooped up . Stubby describes each step of his journey from tree to pencil to writer from his own (very silly, very dramatic, very creative) point of view.

Sydra Mallery's text is a testament to her many years as an elementary school teacher--it's an engaging read aloud full of fun information, and sure to have kids on the edge of their seats. John Hare's illustrations contribute even more comedy to Stubby's arduous journey and shine a spotlight on vehicles and professions, how things are made, and the real-world application of science. A pitch-perfect picture book with tons of curricular hooks and kid appeal, Stubby is an excellent pick for fans of The Day the Crayons Quit, The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors, and Red: A Crayon's Story.