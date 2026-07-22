FAMILY STORYTIME: 'The Birds in the Boat' with author/illustrator Aud Weber

Join High Five Books and local author/illustrator Audrey Helen Weber for a reading of their beautiful new picture book, The Birds in the Boat, on Saturday, August 8, from 10-10:30am. Storytime is free and no registration is required to attend.

ABOUT ‘THE BIRDS IN THE BOAT’

A family flock of birds takes to the skies and the seas to play before naptime calls and another adventure begins in this whimsical, gorgeously illustrated picture book.

Audrey Weber’s lush new picture book follows a family of birds and their animal friends as they take off on adventures: floating atop the waves, sailing in a rowboat, singing to greet the day, and soaring through the skies, all while knowing that a safe treetop and a nap awaits them.

With simple, lyrical text and a vibrant, retro art style, The Birds in the Boat is as gentle as a lullaby and as bright as a summer morning―an ebullient, rich story of taking delight in the magic of a new day.

