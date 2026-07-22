FAMILY STORYTIME: 'The Color Monster' with The WillowRoot Collective

Join High Five Books and local caretakers Mel and Sarah from The WillowRoot Collective for a reading of the helpful picture book, The Color Monster: A Story About Emotions, written and illustrated by Anna LLenas, on Saturday, September 19, from 10-10:30am. Storytime is free and no registration is required to attend.

ABOUT 'THE COLOR MONSTER'

Unpack feelings using color with this bestselling character who helps young readers identify emotions and feel more in control.

One day, Color Monster wakes up feeling very confused. His emotions are all over the place; he feels angry, happy, calm, sad, and scared all at once! To help him, a little girl shows him what each feeling means through color. As this adorable monster learns to sort and define his mixed-up emotions, he gains self-awareness and peace as a result. Everyone will enjoy sharing this concept book that taps into both socio-emotional growth and color concepts in a simple, friendly way.

ABOUT THE WILLOWROOT COLLECTIVE

Indoor play space by day and queer-centered board game cafe by night, The WillowRoot Collective aims to provide an inclusive atmosphere full of connection. Coming soon!