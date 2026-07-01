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Feline Fun Day

Feline Fun Day

A Day of Cats, Crafts, Music, and Community Fun

Brimfield, MA — Looking for a fun summer outing? Feline Fun Day returns on Saturday, August 1, 2026, from 11 AM to 4 PM at Brimfield Winery, and everyone is invited.
Hosted by Here Today Adopted Tomorrow (HTAT), a cage-free cat shelter based in Brimfield, Feline Fun Day is a celebration of cats and community with something for all ages.

What to expect:

🐱 Visit friendly shelter kittens (not available for adoption at the event)
🛍️ Local craft and artisan vendors
🎶 Live music throughout the day
🍷 Wine and beer in a relaxed outdoor setting
🎟️ Raffles with fun prizes

All proceeds support HTAT’s work keeping cats safe, healthy, and supported in our community.
Bring your friends, bring your family, and enjoy a relaxed summer day of shopping, music, and feline fun.

Learn more at heretodaysanctuary.org.

Brimfield Winery
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Here Today Adopted Tomorrow
413-324-8224
Smudge@heretodaysanctuary.org
https://www.heretodaysanctuary.org/
Brimfield Winery
35 main street
Brimfield, Massachusetts 01010
413-245-3436
Brimfieldwinery@gmail.com
https://brimfieldwinery.com/events/