Flora and the Jazzers Storytime and Draw Along with Astrid Sheckels

*DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER THE LOCATION HAS CHANGED FROM THE MOUNT TO THE LENOX LIBRARY!

Join us at The Mount for a special storytime and draw-along with acclaimed author and illustrator Astrid Sheckels! The event is focused on Astrid’s gorgeous new picture book, Flora and the Jazzers, a heartwarming tale of a determined young ferret who dreams of moving beyond her role as a scullery maid, and seeing her favorite band perform. A live drawing demonstration will follow the reading.

Books will be available for purchase through The Mount’s Gift & Bookstore, and an author signing will follow the program.

​​This Mass Kids Lit Fest event is presented in partnership with the Massachusetts Center for the Book and the Lenox Library. For a full schedule, please visit https://www.makidslitfest.org/.

*In the event of inclement weather, this program will be held at the Lenox Library.

Award-winning author/illustrator Astrid Sheckels cannot remember a time when she was not telling or illustrating stories, especially ones involving imaginary animals. A native of western Massachusetts and growing up in an artistic family, Astrid spent her childhood playing outside, using her imagination, and drawing. Her Scandinavian roots are evident in her artwork, which she describes as a “mix of classic realism and whimsy.” She is a member of the Western Massachusetts Illustrators Guild and has artwork in the permanent collection of The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art. Astrid’s picture books include the Hector Fox and Friends series, the Sea Dog series, Flora and the Jazzers, and Nic and Nellie. Several exciting new titles are in the works with Waxwing Books.

Visit Astrid’s world at https://www.astridsheckels.com/