Join us for the 2nd annual Fodder: Stories from the Fields. Farmers across the region will take the stage to draw the audience into the fascinating, humorous, and sometimes shocking work of being a farmer in the Northeast. Storytelling maven Sheela Clary will MC. This year’s farmer storytellers include Mary and Beatrice Berle, Elizabeth Keen, Michael Mugridge, Krysia Kurz, Ashni Sunder, youth farmers, and others. Please join us to enjoy locally sourced food and social hour after the stories.

The afternoon is co-produced by Berkshire Agricultural Ventures, Berkshire Grown, Bridge, Farmsteads for Farmers, and Greenagers, and will be held Sunday, September 27, from 3 pm to 5 pm at Greenagers, April Hill, 62 Undermountain Road, South Egremont, MA.

A special thank you to Housatonic Heritage and Guido’s Fresh Marketplace for their support.

Fodder; Stories from the Fields, 2026

Sunday, September 27

3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Doors open at 2:30 pm

April Hill, 62 Undermountain Road, South Egremont, MA

$15 for general public, Free for Farmers (but you must register to save your space)

Info: samantha@greenagers.org (413) 644-9090

Locally sourced refreshments will be served.