Folded Paper Ornaments with Beads at Fiddleheads Gallery
Folded Paper Ornaments with Beads at Fiddleheads Gallery
Fold, shape, and create a beautiful German Bell ornament from a simple square of paper! With just 10 folds, you’ll transform decorative paper into a distinctive bell, then personalize it with beads and a coordinating tie-loop. There’s plenty of time to experiment with different papers, colors, and embellishments as you create at least two unique bells to take home. Come fold, play, and create! Age range: 15+
Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
$25 DVAA members; $30nonmembers
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Deerfield Valley Art Association
margedvaa@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Donna Beck
230amdesigns@gmail.com
Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
105 Main StreetNorthfield, Massachusetts 01360