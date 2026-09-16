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Folded Paper Ornaments with Beads at Fiddleheads Gallery

Folded Paper Ornaments with Beads at Fiddleheads Gallery

Fold, shape, and create a beautiful German Bell ornament from a simple square of paper! With just 10 folds, you’ll transform decorative paper into a distinctive bell, then personalize it with beads and a coordinating tie-loop. There’s plenty of time to experiment with different papers, colors, and embellishments as you create at least two unique bells to take home. Come fold, play, and create! Age range: 15+

Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
$25 DVAA members; $30nonmembers
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Deerfield Valley Art Association
margedvaa@gmail.com
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/

Artist Group Info

Donna Beck
230amdesigns@gmail.com
www.230amstudio.com
Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
105 Main Street
Northfield, Massachusetts 01360
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/