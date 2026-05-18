Good Music Makes Good Neighbors

Hear 14 different bands in 5 different spaces around the Montague Center Common. Also join us for contradancing and Balkan dancing (with Orkestar Banitsa)! Too many styles of music to list: Jazz, Latin, classical, avant-garde, traditional string band, funk, Arabic . . . Venues include the Montague Common Hall, Congregational Church, and porches and patios of local residents. There is no fee, but donations are warmly accepted.