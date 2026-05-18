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Good Music Makes Good Neighbors

Good Music Makes Good Neighbors

Hear 14 different bands in 5 different spaces around the Montague Center Common. Also join us for contradancing and Balkan dancing (with Orkestar Banitsa)! Too many styles of music to list: Jazz, Latin, classical, avant-garde, traditional string band, funk, Arabic . . . Venues include the Montague Common Hall, Congregational Church, and porches and patios of local residents. There is no fee, but donations are warmly accepted.

Montague Town Common
12:00 PM - 05:15 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Good Music Makes Good Neighbors
314-504-6142
montaguemusicfest@yahoo.com
Montague Town Common
34 Main St.
Montague, Massachusetts 01351
314-504-6142
montaguemusicfest@yahoo.com
www.montaguemusic.org