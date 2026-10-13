Holyoke Medical Center Annual Gala

Join Holyoke Medical Center as we celebrate nearly 135 years of exceptional care and community commitment. Come and be part of our story at this year’s annual Gala.

Community Guest Ticket Pricing: $200 PER PERSON

Sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels with exclusive benefits to highlight your generosity. To see the full list, visit the event's website.

The evening features the presentation of the ACE Awards, recognizing our Best Supporting Employee, Leader, Caregiver, Nurse, Advanced Practice Provider, and Physician, honoring individuals who exemplify and uphold our mission. The program also includes a special tribute to our Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Carl Eger, Jr.

The occasion will raise funds to benefit employee appreciation efforts for the Healthcare Heroes at Valley Health Systems who offer compassionate, award-winning care and services to our community through our affiliates of Holyoke Medical Center, Holyoke Medical Group, and Holyoke Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice Life Care.

