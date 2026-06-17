Holyoke Public Library- Summer Reading Kick-Off Party

— The Holyoke Public Library invites community members of all ages to celebrate the start of summer reading at its Summer Reading Kickoff Party on Thursday, June 25, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

This free all-ages event marks the launch of the Library's Summer Reading Program and this year's theme, 'Plant a Seed, Read.

Attendees can enjoy:

• Free ice cream from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• Drag Story Hour with Holyoke Pride beginning at 1:00 p.m.

• Balloon creations from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• Face painting from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• A family movie screening from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Summer Reading Program encourages readers of all ages to track their reading throughout the summer for a chance to earn prizes while discovering new books, authors, and ideas. Participants can log their reading hours and attend a variety of free programs designed for children, teens, and adults.

From hands-on activities and special events to reading challenges and prize drawings, the program offers fun opportunities for the entire community to stay engaged with reading all summer long.

Event Details

Summer Reading Kickoff Party / Fiesta de Lanzamiento de Registración

Date: Thursday, June 25

Time: 1:00 p.m.–5:30 p.m.

Location: Holyoke Public Library

250 Chestnut Street, Holyoke, MA 01040

Admission: Free

For more information about the Summer Reading Program or upcoming library events, contact the Holyoke Public Library at (413) 420-8101 or visit the library's website.

