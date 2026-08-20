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Intro to UU

Intro to UU

Learn about Unitarian Universalism and Unitarian Universalist Society East at our next Intro to UU on Sunday, Sept. 27, 1-4 PM at UUSE, 153 Vernon St. West, Manchester.

The Rev. Josh Pawelek and the Membership Committee invite you to an informative seminar
which will include:
• A brief history and background of our theology
• UUSE’s mission, programs and facilities
• Opportunity to meet others interested in Unitarian Universalism
• Sharing of stories about what brings us together

RSVP is required by emailing uuseoffice@uuse.org or phoning 860-646-5151 by Thursday,
Sept. 24.

Childcare will be provided.

Questions? Contact membership@uuse.org or the Rev. Josh Pawelek at 860-646-5151 or minister@uuse.org

Unitarian Universalist Society: East
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Unitarian Universalist Society: East
860-646-5141
uuseoffice@uuse.org
htto://uuse.org
Unitarian Universalist Society: East
153 Vernon St. West
Manchester, Connecticut 06040
860-646-5151
uuseoffice@uuse.org
http://uuse.org