Learn about Unitarian Universalism and Unitarian Universalist Society East at our next Intro to UU on Sunday, Sept. 27, 1-4 PM at UUSE, 153 Vernon St. West, Manchester.

The Rev. Josh Pawelek and the Membership Committee invite you to an informative seminar

which will include:

• A brief history and background of our theology

• UUSE’s mission, programs and facilities

• Opportunity to meet others interested in Unitarian Universalism

• Sharing of stories about what brings us together

RSVP is required by emailing uuseoffice@uuse.org or phoning 860-646-5151 by Thursday,

Sept. 24.

Childcare will be provided.

Questions? Contact membership@uuse.org or the Rev. Josh Pawelek at 860-646-5151 or minister@uuse.org

