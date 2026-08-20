Intro to UU
Intro to UU
Learn about Unitarian Universalism and Unitarian Universalist Society East at our next Intro to UU on Sunday, Sept. 27, 1-4 PM at UUSE, 153 Vernon St. West, Manchester.
The Rev. Josh Pawelek and the Membership Committee invite you to an informative seminar
which will include:
• A brief history and background of our theology
• UUSE’s mission, programs and facilities
• Opportunity to meet others interested in Unitarian Universalism
• Sharing of stories about what brings us together
RSVP is required by emailing uuseoffice@uuse.org or phoning 860-646-5151 by Thursday,
Sept. 24.
Childcare will be provided.
Questions? Contact membership@uuse.org or the Rev. Josh Pawelek at 860-646-5151 or minister@uuse.org
Unitarian Universalist Society: East
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Unitarian Universalist Society: East
860-646-5141
uuseoffice@uuse.org
Unitarian Universalist Society: East
153 Vernon St. WestManchester, Connecticut 06040
860-646-5151
uuseoffice@uuse.org