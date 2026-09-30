Jones Library Third Annual Pickleball Tournament

PLAY IT FORWARD!

Registration is open for the 3rd annual Friends of the Jones Libraries Pickleball Tournament,

scheduled for November 15, 2026.

The Friends of the Jones Libraries hopes to channel local pickleball passion for a good cause,

in partnership with TruNorthBank and 23 additional sponsors. The proceeds of the tournament

will provide support for the programming and services of the Jones Library and its branches.

The tournament, played round-robin style, will be held indoors at the Hatfield Rally House, 255

West Street, North Hatfield. The tournament offers competition for players intermediate

through advanced, ages 18 and older.

REGISTRATION FOR THE TOURNAMENT ENDS OCTOBER 31. For more information and to

register:

www.joneslibrary.org/pickleball