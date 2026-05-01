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Make an Impact: Learn About Volunteering with The Borgen Project

Make an Impact: Learn About Volunteering with The Borgen Project

Are you interested in making a global impact? Join this short 20-minute information session to learn about The Borgen Project and how you can help fight global poverty through advocacy, awareness, and community action. This is a great opportunity to get involved, ask questions, and explore ways to make a difference.

Countway Library (1st Floor Seating Area)
12:30 PM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

The Borgen Project
Countway Library (1st Floor Seating Area)
10 Shattuck Street
Boston, Massachusetts 02115