Make an Impact: Learn About Volunteering with The Borgen Project
Make an Impact: Learn About Volunteering with The Borgen Project
Are you interested in making a global impact? Join this short 20-minute information session to learn about The Borgen Project and how you can help fight global poverty through advocacy, awareness, and community action. This is a great opportunity to get involved, ask questions, and explore ways to make a difference.
Countway Library (1st Floor Seating Area)
12:30 PM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Borgen Project
Countway Library (1st Floor Seating Area)
10 Shattuck StreetBoston, Massachusetts 02115