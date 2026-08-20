Mass Book Awards Longlist Reading

In partnership with the MFA for Poets and Writers at UMass Amherst

Featuring readings by 2026 Mass Book Awards longlisted authors in poetry, fiction, and nonfiction: Laura Cresté, Patrick Donnelly, Emily Everett, Mia McKenzie, Nora Claire Miller, and Michelle Young. Books will be available for purchase from Amherst Books. Free and open to the public.

Orchard Hill Pavilion is located at 154 Orchard Hill Drive in Amherst. Park in Lot 49 and take a short pathway up to the Pavilion.

The Pavilion has a few walls and a roof, but the audience will be exposed to the outside. Please dress accordingly!