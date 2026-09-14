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Monoprinting — A Shared Art-making Workshop for People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities + Their Caregivers

Monoprinting — A Shared Art-making Workshop for People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities + Their Caregivers

Monoprinting is a shared art-making workshop for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers. It’s an inclusive and supportive class that welcomes everyone — from emerging artists just discovering their creativity to experienced artists looking to expand their practice. Emphasis is on the process of making art, rather than any particular outcome.

Participants will be introduced to the basics of monoprinting and will create several one-of-a-kind prints. Techniques are broken down into easy to follow steps, directions are given verbally and visually, individual attention is given throughout, and appropriate pacing supports individual needs.

Open to all ages. Limited to 8 individuals with IDD + their caregivers. Pre-registration required.

This program is supported by a grant from the Northampton Arts Council.

Northampton Center for the Arts at 33 Hawley
$35 per individual with IDD, includes materials for both the individual and their caregiver
11:15 AM - 12:15 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Northampton Center for the Arts at 33 Hawley
33 Hawley Street
Northampton, Massachusetts 01060
413-584-7327
ncfa@nohoarts.org
https://www.33hawley.org/events