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Mount Washington Valley Rock Fest

Mount Washington Valley Rock Fest

Mount Washington Valley Rock Fest
September 18-20, 2026

The International Mountain Climbing School introduces the Mount Washington Valley Rock Fest to the White Mountains of New Hampshire, September 18–20, 2026. Inspired by a vibrant climbing community, a love for music, and the longtime success of the MWV Ice Fest, the team—alongside world-class guides—aims to build Rock Fest into the premier rock climbing festival in the East.

The weekend will offer clinics ranging from beginner-friendly to expert, across multi-day, single-day, and privately guided climbs. The "Sundown Showdown" bouldering competition will provide a platform for all levels. Beyond climbing, Rock Fest will feature music, presentations, camaraderie, and leading outdoor brands. Set in a community deeply rooted in adventure, Rock Fest welcomes outdoor enthusiasts of all backgrounds. Visit www.mwvrockfest.com to sign up for updates and additional information.

Ledge Brewing Co.
$0 - $510
08:00 AM - 09:00 PM, every day through Sep 20, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

International Mountain Climbing School
(603) 356-7064
Lisa@climbimcs.com
climbimcs.com
Ledge Brewing Co.
15 Town Hall Road
Intervale, New Hampshire 03854
(603) 307-1070
info@ledgebrewing.com
ledgebrewing.com