Native American Flute Playshop
Native American Flute Playshop
Armond and Angelina's Native American Flute Playshop will be held at UUSE on Monday, Oct. 5, at 7 PM.
For centuries people have been mesmerized by the hypnotic sounds from these gentle, easy-to-play flutes. Whether you have a musical background or have always wanted to play a musical instrument this is for you. Practice flutes are available, or you may
purchase one.
Armand and Angelina are a full-time Interfaith Musical Ministry. They have taught Native American Flute Playshops at over 500 Interfaith churches across the country.
Recommended $20 freewill donation.
For details, call 860-646-5151, email uuseoffice@uuse.org or visit uuse.org
Unitarian Universalist Society: East
$20 suggested donation
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 5 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Unitarian Universalist Society: East
860-646-5141
uuseoffice@uuse.org
Artist Group Info
Armand and Angelina
armand4angelina@webtv.net
Unitarian Universalist Society: East
153 Vernon St. WestManchester, Connecticut 06040
860-646-5151
uuseoffice@uuse.org