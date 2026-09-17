Armond and Angelina's Native American Flute Playshop will be held at UUSE on Monday, Oct. 5, at 7 PM.

For centuries people have been mesmerized by the hypnotic sounds from these gentle, easy-to-play flutes. Whether you have a musical background or have always wanted to play a musical instrument this is for you. Practice flutes are available, or you may

purchase one.

Armand and Angelina are a full-time Interfaith Musical Ministry. They have taught Native American Flute Playshops at over 500 Interfaith churches across the country.

Recommended $20 freewill donation.

For details, call 860-646-5151, email uuseoffice@uuse.org or visit uuse.org

