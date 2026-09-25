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Next Level Adult Art

Next Level Adult Art

6 week workshop
Tuesdays, 5–7pm starting Oct 13th
$175, $157.50 Member’s Price (all materials included)
Instructor: Michelle Hawran

Put your art skills to use with an array of challenging projects, giving you a chance to grow and practice as an artist. Recommended you have either taken our beginners and intermediate programs, or have prior art experience.

10/13: Acrylic Glazing
10/20: Acrylic Glazing
10/27: Charcoal Portraits
11/3: Charcoal Portraits
11/10: Stamp Making
11/17: Stamp Making

ABOUT THE INSTRUCTOR
Michelle Hawran is an artist born and raised in Windsor, CT. Since graduating with a BFA from the University of Connecticut in 2016, Michelle splits her time between creating colorful paintings of her own family’s past, crafting meaningful commissions for her clients of their own memories, and teaching all mediums of art at the Windsor Art Center and serving as their Programs & Marketing Coordinator.

Windsor Art Center Studios
$175, $157.50 Member’s Price (all materials included)
Every week through Nov 17, 2026.
Tuesday: 05:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Get Tickets
Windsor Art Center Studios
35 Central St
Windsor, Connecticut 06095