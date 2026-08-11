The Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum continues our online winter lecture series with a talk by Alison Russell on “Constitution Writing as Local Citizenship.” The talk, which is free and open to the public, will take place on Zoom at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, December 16th, 2026.

In his survey of the United States in the 1820s, Alexis de Tocqueville observed that “Americans of all ages, all conditions and all dispositions constantly form associations.” These associations formed around a wide range of causes and their participants often outlined their values by writing documents to govern themselves that mimicked the new structure of the United States: the Constitution. Looking at the constitutions written by local reform organizations in the Connecticut River Valley we can see how the choice to emulate the founding document expressed a certain understanding of patriotism and national identity. Constitution writing at the local level was a way for people of various backgrounds to participate in the civic fabric of the United States. As we consider democracy and community in the 250 years of American history, studying these organizational constitutions brings a local and intimate look at divisive constitutional politics that are still with us today.

Alison Russell is a PhD candidate in history at UMass Amherst.